General accused of lying about Jan. 6 response passed over for promotion by White House: report
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.. - Samuel Corum/Getty Images North America/TNS

According to a report from the Washington Post, a lieutenant general who was backed by the Pentagon to become a four-star general, only to have his reputation damaged over his reported inaction -- and then accusations of lying -- related to the Jan. 6 riot, has been passed over by the White House.

Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, the director of the Army staff, was slated to move up the chain based on a Pentagon recommendation, but the White House did not agree.

According to the report, "The White House declined to send a nomination for Piatt to the Senate for months, the officials said, effectively killing the possibility."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Our country is going to hell!!!': Trump snaps over being under investigation in 'Communist USA'

The Post report adds, "Piatt found himself in political crosshairs within days of Jan. 6 after former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the attack, accused the general of saying in a key meeting during the riot that he could not recommend to his boss at the time, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, that the D.C. National Guard be deployed to help police quell the violence. Piatt, Sund said, exasperated other senior U.S. officials on a conference call by expressing concerns about how it would look if military personnel responded."

"Piatt initially denied Sund’s allegations in a statement but acknowledged in a call with reporters about two weeks later that he had conferred with others who were present that it was possible he made comments to that effect," the report added.

The Post report adds, "The decision marks a rare instance of White House officials rejecting the Pentagon’s pick for top generals."

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews