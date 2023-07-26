Trump may have already been indicted by grand jury in election probe: Ex-DOJ official

As the nation sits on edge bracing for another potential indictment of Donald Trump, a former Justice Department official on Tuesday suggested a grand jury hearing evidence against the former president may have already returned an indictment against him.

Mary McCord, a former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” that just because an indictment hasn’t yet been announced, it doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened.

Guest host Jen Psaki noted that the grand jury hearing evidence in connection with Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election didn’t meet Tuesday as it regularly does, and Psaki asked McCord what, if anything, that meant.

“The day the grand jury returns an indictment would not necessarily be the day that it becomes public, right?” McCord said.

“In cases like Mar-a-Lago, we know they returned the indictment, Mr. Trump was informed about this, he's the one who then told the public about it, and then things, you know, were made public before the first court appearance. So, you know, it's possible that there's already been an indictment returned and it's just being held right now under seal until the courthouse can make arrangements for security, et cetera, right, because that will be very important before this becomes publicly announced.”

McCord said she believes regardless of whether the grand jury has yet made a determination that an indictment against Trump is "imminent."



“It's also possible they haven't done it yet. I do think the fact that Mr. Trump got a target letter which gave him, remember, four days to come into the grand jury if you wish to do so, those four days expired last Thursday. I think that that's, you know, that would not have happened just sort of in the middle of the investigation if Jack Smith was planning to wait three, four or five more weeks before doing something so I do think it's imminent, but I can't tell you what day.”

