Capitol riot suspect arrested after mystery person sends FBI his cell phone: report

A Texas man has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot after a relative sent investigators a picture of him – and then a mystery package containing his cell phone turned up at their office, Houston Public Media reported.

Michael Marroquin, 63, was charged with one felony crime and six misdemeanors in regards to the insurrection at the Capitol.

He was allegedly spotted in video of the riot by a relative who took a screenshot of him and shared it with the FBI. '

The FBI's D.C. office also reportedly received a package that contained a cell phone and a typed note from an anonymous sender that said, "There is photo, video and other evidence on this device that implicates the owner as a participant in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot."

"Marroquin admitted entering the United States Capitol and using his cell phone to record during the entire time he was inside," the criminal complaint alleges. "Marroquin stated that after leaving the Capitol, Marroquin fell asleep on a train while returning to his hotel and when he awoke, his cell phone was gone and he has not seen it since."

