Jan. 6 rioter kicked cop in the groin after breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s office: prosecutors

An Jan. 6 insurrectionist who along with her husband broke into Nancy Pelosi’s office is accused of kicking a police officer in the groin as she left, according to a complaint federal authorities unsealed Thursday, The Daily Beast reports.

Jeanette Mangia, 44, and Joseph Pastucci, 49, were arrested by FBI agents in New Cumberland on Wednesday and each face nine criminal counts in connection with the insurrection, the report said.

The couple broke into the Capitol at around 2:15 that day, shortly after the first wave of rioters smashed through windows and unlocked the Senate Wing Door, which allowed protesters to enter the Capitol.

Mangia was wearing a blue Trump hat and carried a red-and-white megaphone, and Pastucci was wearing a camouflage-print “Veterans for Trump” hat and a blue jacket.

The couple broke into Pelosi’s office just before 2:36 p.m. and Pastucci took a photo of Mangia seated in a chair.

The couple around 12 minutes later joined a group of rioters entering the Senate Chamber, and eventually sat in seats assigned to Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) then-Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-Pa.).

The couple left the Senate Chamber around 13 minutes later left the Senate Chamber and at around 3:04 p.m. returned to the ground floor, where they failed to obey police orders to leave, the complaint said.

“An MPD officer had to physically push Pastucci out of the Capitol and through the Senate Carriage Door as Pastucci resisted the officer’s efforts the entire way out of the Capitol and through the Carriage Door, including grabbing a wooden table by a metal detector and pulling against it as the officer attempted to get him to leave the area,” the complaint said.

“Mangia also refused to leave the Capitol after being instructed. Upon being instructed and as Pastucci was being removed, Mangia confronted the officers. USCP officers had to physically lift Mangia off the ground and carry her in the direction of the Carriage Door.”

The complaint alleges that Mangia “flailed in the officer’s arms, fell to the floor, and refused to get back up,” and then started kicking the officers as they tried to drag her out.

“Once officers were finally able [to] drag Mangia out of the Capitol, she kicked a USCP officer in the groin area,” according to the complaint, before Pastucci “shoved him in the chest and shoulder area”

After being removed from the Capitol, the couple returned at around 3:21 p.m. and maneuvered their way to the front of the crowd, the report said.