Jan. 6 rioter who wanted to arrest Biden and Pelosi is convicted

A man who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was convicted this Tuesday on three counts, NBC News reported.

Ed Badalian was indicted in November, 2021, for conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and tampering with documents or proceedings. He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding, and a misdemeanor count.

He was acquitted on one charge of tampering due to the judge calling a witness who testified against him a "hot mess."

"Badalian was charged alongside Daniel Rodriguez, a MAGA-hatted rioter who admitted that he had electroshocked D.C. Police Officer Mike Fanone when Fanone was abducted by the mob," NBC News' report stated. "Rodriguez is set to be sentenced in May. A third man, known to online sleuths as #SwedishScarf and referred to in court as 'Jeff,' was indicted alongside the other two men, but has not yet been arrested. Law enforcement officials believe that he has fled the country."

Badalian was allowed to remain free until his sentencing, but U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered him to wear an ankle monitor -- an order that Badalian called "cruel and unusual punishment."

"This defendant knew exactly what Jan. 6 was all about," she said.

His focus was not on antifa, but on arresting politicians such as Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, Jackson said.

