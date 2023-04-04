Donald Trump
Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images

CNN's Elie Honig predicted Donald Trump was entering a new and dark chapter of his life as he surrendered to authorities in New York.

The former president traveled from Florida to New York City for his court appearance after he was indicted on business fraud and other charges, and the legal analyst said Trump might not like being a criminal defendant.

"This is a new chapter in Donald Trump's life, and it will be a long and painful chapter," Honig said. "That's just the reality here. Cases like this will last months, if not years, and this could be the first of up to four of these cases that are happening at the same time. There's just no way out of this, you have to go through this process. He's not going to plead guilty, I think that's safe. His lawyers have said that he's not the pleading guilty type and so forth, talking about trials in one or more case this is the new reality."

"He's going to be going into courthouses, he's going to be going through security," Honig added. "He's going to be sitting at defendant's tables for the foreseeable future."

