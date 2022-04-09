The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has made a "significant breakthrough" thanks to video evidence that the American public has yet to see.

On Friday, Hugo Lowell reported for The Guardian the select committee, "appears to believe the Capitol attack included a coordinated assault perpetrated by the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys militia groups that sought to physically stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. The panel’s working theory – which has not been previously reported though the justice department has indicted some militia group leaders – crystallized this week after obtaining evidence of the coordination in testimony and non-public video, according to two sources familiar with the matter."

Lowell was interviewed by MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes.

"The way that I have come to see it is that there were basically three buckets, three categories of people involved in that insurrection. They are all part of one story," Hayes said.

"There is of course the ex-president, his inner circle of enablers, then there is the mob who answered the calls to action, and then there is this middle category that sort of knits the two together. That is the key one in some ways, they are the foot soldiers, the far-right dress-up militias. This includes the Oath Keepers, a group of whom you see here maneuvering up the Capitol steps and an organized formation, as well as the Proud Boys, and the Three Percenters. They are the ones who basically took orders from on high, and executed them on the ground. They planned, they plotted, they organized in the weeks leading up to it, and on the day, and carried out an invasion of the United States Capitol."

Lowell said the committee believes part of the attack was a "a coordinated assault by these militia groups who were in contact with each other in the days leading up to it. On the phone and in person. And I think this is where the investigation is heading next, right?"

Watch:





