Jan. 6 committee is dismissing lawsuits with far-right leaders it attempted to investigate: report

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has not been provided the resources from Congress to pursue its investigation as widely as it had attempted, according to a new report by Politico.
"This week, the committee began filing motions to dismiss certain lawsuits it’s seemed to deem less worthy of its legal resources," Politico reported. "That includes one filed by Ali Alexander, a founder of the 'Stop the Steal' group, and Christine Torre, the mother of a man charged for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6. The panel also moved to dismiss a separate lawsuit by [John] Eastman filed in D.C."
Even though public hearings are slated to begin on June 8, the select committee has also been delaying action in another batch of litigation.
"Among the witnesses who have filed lawsuits that the select committee has largely ignored are Phil Waldron, who pushed discredited claims to top Trump White House officials about voting machine irregularities; Amy Harris, a photographer with ties to members of the Proud Boys; Kelly Meggs, a leader of the Oath Keepers; Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party; and Alex Jones, the pro-Trump broadcaster," Politico reported.
RELATED: Mark Meadows burned papers in his office after meeting with Republican election denier: report
"In nearly every one of those cases, the select committee has opted to repeatedly defer engaging on the matter, using nearly identical language. Lawmakers have emphasized that in many cases, they’ve already obtained the information and evidence they were seeking from other sources."
The select committee has aggressively litigated lawsuits with Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the Republican National Committee, and Eastman.
Read the full report.
NOW WATCH: Parents of Texas school shooting victims question police delays
Parents of Texas school shooting victims question police delays www.youtube.com