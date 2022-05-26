Mark Meadows burned papers in his office after meeting with Republican election denier: report
According to testimony given to the Jan. 6 committee by one of his aides, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows burned papers in his office after meeting with a House Republican who was working to overturn the 2020 election's results, POLITICO reports.

"Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked under Meadows when he was former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, told the panel investigating the Capitol attack that she saw Meadows incinerate documents after a meeting in his office with Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.). A person familiar with the testimony described it on condition of anonymity," POLITICO's report stated.

It’s not known if Hutchinson told the committee anything specific about the papers that were burnt.

"Meadows’ destruction of papers is a key focus for the select committee, and the person familiar with the testimony said investigators pressed Hutchinson for details about the issue for more than 90 minutes during a recent deposition," the outlet reported.

According to the Guardian's Hugo Lowell,

According to Lowell, "the select committee intends to hold six hearings, with the first and last in prime time, where its lawyers will run through how Trump’s schemes took shape before the election and culminated with the Capitol attack."

The Guardian report adds, "the June public hearings will explore Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, starting and ending with prime-time hearings at 8pm on the 9th and the 23rd. In between, the panel will hold 10am hearings on the 13th, 15th, 16th and 21st."

