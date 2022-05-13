Democrats have sprung a trap for Republicans if they refuse to comply with Jan. 6 subpoenas: report

On Thursday, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to five GOP members of the House, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), after the members refused to comply with voluntary cooperation. The move raises the question of whether GOP lawmakers will comply with the subpoena.

But according to Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell, committee insiders believe they have sprung a trap for Republicans should they refuse to do so.

Specifically, wrote Lowell on Twitter, Democrats believe that the GOP refusing to comply with the subpoenas would set a precedent that Democratic members of Congress could also refuse to comply with subpoenas if Republicans win control of the House this fall and open investigations into their side.

Several of these Republicans had contact with former President Donald Trump on the day of the Capitol attack, and have been cagey about what exactly happened in those exchanges.

POLITICO has noted that Republicans seem prepared to risk that eventuality, with members planning to invoke the Speech and Debate Clause of the Constitution to declare themselves immune from such litigation in their duty as lawmakers.

Republicans have already threatened a flurry of new investigations if they win control of the House, although many of them appear to be directed at people other than House members, like Hunter Biden or members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet.