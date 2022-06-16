WATCH LIVE: House select committee holds third hearing on Jan 6th insurrection
On Thursday, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection that forced lawmakers to flee for their lives will convene for the third time with committee members expected to focus on the pressure put upon former vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Following revelations that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Donald Trump attorney John Eastman, the committee will reportedly touch upon his involvement.

In a preview of what is to be presented, committee co-chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) tweeted, "President Trump's relentless effort on Jan. 6 and in the days beforehand to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes."

According to CBS, "Pence's former counsel Greg Jacob and conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who has advised Pence, are scheduled to appear. Two people familiar with Luttig's expected testimony, who were not authorized to discuss details of the hearing, told CBS News that he is expected to tell the committee 'America's democracy was almost stolen from her.'"

You can watch the hearing, expected to begin at 1PM ET, below:

