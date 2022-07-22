Wisconsin Republican joins call to decertify 2020 election results — which experts say is impossible

A Wisconsin Republican called to decertify her state's 2020 election results more than a year and a half after Donald Trump's loss.
State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) signed on to gubernatorial candidate and state Rep. Timothy Ramthum's call to decertification, saying "rogue clerks" and the Wisconsin Election Commission had subverted the election process by using drop boxes and special voting deputies to deprive Trump of a second term.
"We will never know the outcome of the 2020 presidential election," Brandtjen said. "Tyranny is at Wisconsin’s door."
Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos, a Republican, recently revealed that Trump has repeatedly asked him to decertify the state's election results, including as recently as earlier this month.
Vos could be penalized after a hearing set for next week for contempt over his handling of records requests by a liberal watchdog group after the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice the assembly leader hired to audit the election results testified that he routinely deleted records and deactivated a personal email account after receiving open records requests.
Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly elections committee, is the first legislator to sign onto the resolution introduced by Ramthum, who is basing his gubernatorial campaign on the former president's election lies.