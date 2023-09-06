GOP tries to impeach liberal Wisconsin judge  before she's even heard a case: report
(Shutterstock)

Wisconsin Republicans are considering impeaching a liberal State Supreme Court justice who threatens their hold on the state, The New York Times reported.

Justice Janet Protasiewicz hasn't heard a single case yet, but the Republican uproar over her seat "could raise new questions about democracy and the legitimacy of elections in a state where GOP lawmakers and their allies spent two years disputing the 2020 presidential contest’s outcome," according to the report.

The state's liberal majority on its Supreme Court could strip Republicans of their permanent majorities in the Legislature, but if they're successful in removing Protasiewicz, it could spark a backlash from Democrats and even moderate Republicans in 2024, the Times wrote.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"After weeks of watching Republicans openly ponder impeachment, Democrats on Wednesday will begin a $4 million counteroffensive over three weeks that is intended to inflict maximum political pain on legislators who vote to block Justice Protasiewicz from serving," Epstein writes.

The issue most worrying for Republicans is Protasiewicz's public views on Wisconsin’s legislative maps, which she called "rigged." She's also very open about her views on social issues such as abortion.

READ MORE: MAGA rioter blew Trump-signed stimulus check on plane ticket to rally that would lead to his arrest

The day after she was seated on the court, liberal groups filed challenges to the maps, prompting Republicans to demand that she recuse herself. Republicans said if she did not recuse herself, their only option would be impeachment.

If they're successful, Protasiewicz would be the first judge in Wisconsin to be impeached since 1853.

Read the full report at The New York Times.

SmartNews