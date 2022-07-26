First MAGA rioter charged with attacking cops and media faces 3-4 years in prison

A Pennsylvania pleaded guilty today to assault charges related to attacks on both Capitol police and members of the media at the January 6 riot in Washington D.C.
Alan William Byerly, 55, of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, faced a prison sentence of 37 to 46 months if U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss follows federal sentencing guidelines recommended as part of his guilty plea. His sentencing is set for October 21.
As reported last July at Raw Story, Byerly tased and brawled with numerous officers, only to break away when they tried to apprehend him. Then, the FBI states, he continued his violence against an Associated Press photographer who had been dragged down Capitol steps by other rioters.
Byerly was the first Capitol riot charged with dual assaults on the police guarding the U.S. Capitol and media members covering the story. Byerly previously had purchased a stun gun, which he carried to the Trump rally and then to the Capitol grounds, according to the Department of Justice.
“At about 2:10 p.m., rioters pulled a journalist from the Associated Press – who was carrying a camera and wearing a helmet-style gas mask and a lanyard with Associated Press lettering – down a flight of stairs leading to the western front of the Capitol. Byerly watched the group that pulled the journalist down the stairs and a subsequent assault.
“Then, at the bottom of the stairs, he and three other individuals grabbed the journalist and pushed, shoved, and dragged him. Byerly grabbed the journalist with both hands and pushed him backwards. He then continued to push and drag him away from the stairs.”
Byerly also attacked officers with the Taser, as Raw Story reported.
"Officers yelled 'taser! Taser! Taser!' to warn that Byerly was charging and attacking officers...a cloud of smoke (possibly from a fire extinguisher) was dispersed from the direction of the riot crowd as Byerly continued to assault the officers (who) were finally able to restrain (him). Nevertheless, Byerly continued to resist and assault the officers (and) was able to flee with the assistance of a fellow rioter."
You can read the FBI criminal complaint here.