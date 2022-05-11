Legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney on Wednesday found an excerpt in court documents in which an accused Jan. 6 attacker tried to make the case that he needed his gun because of snakes.
Charles Hand's lawyers wrote in a motion to get his gun back he had to kill a snake with a shovel, presumably meaning he used the shovel to kill the snake.
Hand explained that he and his wife live about 75-100 feet from a pond in Butler, Georgia. He said a six-foot-long water moccasin had approached his house. Water moccasins don't generally grow larger than two feet, the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory explained in a fact sheet.
"Hand claims he needs a firearm, in part, because he recently killed a Water Moccasin snake on his property with a shovel since no firearm was available," the DOJ cited. "Such consideration is outside the Bail Reform Act framework. In any event, other alternatives exist for addressing wildlife on his property."
Hand and his wife have both been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and uttering loud, threatening or abusive language or engaging in disorderly conduct in any of the Capitol Buildings.
