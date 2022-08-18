Judge lets Jan. 6 attacker who stole Pelosi's laptop out to go to Renaissance festival

Most convicted felons are locked up until their time is served, but not Riley Williams. According to PennLive, the 25-year-old Capitol attacker who stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop will be allowed out of house arrest to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, a court order detailed.

Williams explained she's been doing some light cleaning while under home detention for the past year and a half.

“She is confined to her home 24/7 with exceptions. Every once in a while, if there is an activity that interests her, we ask if she can attend," her attorney explained.

But that 24/7 will be put on pause for 8 hours because Williams simply must be at the festival over the weekend.

Prosecutors have opposed any end to her home confinement but are amenable to Williams being able to go out and about every once in a while, her lawyer explained.

Williams was arrested on Jan. 18 mere weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She was later indicted on charges related to the stealing of Pelosi's laptop. Attackers went into Pelosi's office and wrecked her office, urinated and dedicated on her desk and terrorized staff hiding behind locked doors in a conference room.

"The FBI investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection revealed video and photos of a woman that appears to be Williams encouraging people to go inside the Capitol during the riot and directing members of the mob once inside," Penn Live also reported. "Posts and video on social media apps, apparently made by Williams, also claimed that she stole Pelosi’s laptop."



Williams hasn't been to trial yet, but she will attend a status hearing on Friday.

Read the full report at Penn Live.