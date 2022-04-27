January 6 Committee zeroes in on GOP financing arm — and staffers are coming forward: report

On Wednesday, POLITICO reported that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been focusing in on the financial practices of the Republican National Committee — and staffers are coming forward to testify.

"Multiple current and former Republican National Committee staffers have spoken with the Jan. 6 select committee amid questions about the party’s messaging and fundraising in the weeks after the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the probe," reported Betsy Woodruff Swan and Kyle Cheney. "The committee has shown particular interest in staff from the RNC’s digital and finance teams."

"Most of the officials who have spoken with investigators are former employees who worked during the 2020 election cycle, including the fraught period between Election Day and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, one of the people said," the report continued. "That means the committee has more insight than previously known into the Republican Party’s activity in the lead-up to January 6. The interviews underscore the select committee’s interest in how political messaging by the national GOP apparatus — which partnered with the Trump campaign on digital fundraising efforts — may have stoked falsehoods about the 2020 election."

The committee first subpoenaed the RNC's fundraising records from Salesforce in February. At the time, the committee said the reason was to ascertain whether former President Donald Trump used fundraising material to promote election lies that might have motivated the attack.

"Ronna McDaniel, the RNC Chair, has met with panel investigators," noted the report. "But on the day she did, the RNC sued to block Salesforce from complying with the Jan. 6 committee subpoena."

