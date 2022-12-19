January 6 Committee prods Ivanka Trump for her 'lack of full recollection of certain issues'

The recently released Executive Summary of the January 6 Committee Report directly accuses Ivanka Trump of not coming forward with all the information that she knows about the events from that day.

In the report, the Committee details the interview with Trump, who continuously said she could not recollect many details and information about the day. If the Department of Justice pursues charges, Trump's memory about the happenings of Jan. 6 are sure to be tested once again.

Although acknowledging that there was not widespread election fraud, Trump did not offer much more in her testimony, as the report stated she was not 'forthcoming' with evidence and information. The report specifically accused Trump with “a lack of full recollection of certain issues.”

The report compares and contrasts Trump's testimony with more insightful testimonies like Pat Cipollone who served as White House counsel.

“Ivanka Trump was not as forthcoming as Cipollone and others about President Trump’s conduct,” according to the report.