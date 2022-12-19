'They just threw the book at Trump': MSNBC's Ari Melber reacts to Jan. 6 committee's finale
Trump speaking at a rally in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress met for the final time on Monday to announce criminal referrals and vote to release the committee's final report before disbanding.

Among the things that they did was refer Donald Trump for criminal prosecution to the Justice Department.

"This is a huge deal," MSNBC's Ari Melber said after the hearing closed. "They just threw the book at Donald Trump. They just named him and his potential co-conspirators. Let's put it according to the committee, which made the news, and we can also discuss the defenses and replies afforded to Donald Trump and others but according to the committee, Donald Trump is a felon, and an insurrectionist, someone who wanted to riot but physically couldn't get there. According to the committee, he has co-conspirators, in [Jeffrey] Clark and [John] Eastman, people inside the government who were planning the coup."

IN OTHER NEWS: Matt Gaetz 'will not follow' Trump in supporting McCarthy after 'parade of horribles' as advisors

Melber also noted that the committee outlined Donald Trump's "purpose and goal in advance was to overthrow the election, through any means necessary, violent and otherwise. What is really key here about this satchel of charges that they recommend, and the DOJ will make up its own mind is the committee is basically saying 'We got you. We have the receipts. We have the video, this all was planned.'

Watch video below or at this link.

They threw the book at Trump www.youtube.com

SmartNews