J6 Committee releases transcripts of 34 witnesses -- including John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark

The core dispute between Greene and Boebert is support for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as he mounts his bid for Speaker in the new Congress — a thorny situation, as a bloc of Trump loyalist Republicans have declared they will vote as a bloc against him, which would theoretically put him below the 218 votes he needs to win. Greene has been fiercely promoting McCarthy's bid for Speakership, after McCarthy promised her several concessions including restoring her committee assignments. Boebert, coming fresh off an unexpectedly tight re-election, remains noncommittal to backing McCarthy.

In a recent interview alongside several of the Republicans opposing McCarthy, Boebert took a swipe at Greene, saying, "I don't believe in [electing McCarthy], just as I don't believe in ... Jewish space lasers" — a reference to a famous conspiracy theory Greene promoted.

Greene hit back on Twitter, saying, "Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite ... Americans expect conservative fighters like us to work together to Save America and that is the only mission I’m 100% devoted to, not high school drama and media sound bites."\

