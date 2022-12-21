J6 Committee releases transcripts of 34 witnesses -- including John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has released a batch of 34 interview transcripts of various witnesses, including pro-Trump lawyers Jeffrey Clark and John Eastman.
The interview transcripts are being released ahead of the committee's final report, due to be released on Thursday, on former President Donald Trump's efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
In addition to Clark and Eastman, two lawyers who were both instrumental in crafting Trump's efforts to block the certification of Biden's victory, the committee also released interview transcripts with InfoWars founder Alex Jones, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, and right-wing dirty trickster Roger Stone.
There are still many notable Trump allies whose transcripts have yet to be release, however, including attorney Rudy Giuliani, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump.
