Five members of Trump's inner circle headed for closer scrutiny after J6 report

Now that the transcripts of the depositions given to the January 6th Committee have been published for the public record, associates of former President Donald Trump who were not referred to for criminal charges are not breathing a sigh of relief--just the opposite, they now have actions confirmed by sworn testimony that is now evidence passed over to the Department of Justice for further investigation.

What was portrayed and downplayed by many Republicans as forgetfulness, false conspiracy and eagerness to indict, has been contradicted by the release of the report that served more as an incubator for evidence than a platform to charge all involved.

With so many witnesses pleading the Fifth Amendment--protecting their right not to self-incriminate during a government interview, the Department of Justice now can play 'Hangman' with the discovered evidence -- filling in the blanks by sending out subpoenas to those who did not want to offer up known information to the January 6th Committee, or had sudden memory lapses.

Here are five Trump associates that should be fearful that their actions--or inactions, detailed by the January 6th Committee Report -- will put them under an even closer microscope of scrutiny by the Department of Justice:

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner - As with any Trump business transaction or social occurrence, you always have to first look close at the family tree. One of the earliest leaks from the report days before it was published was that it singles out a high level of uncooperative behavior from Ivanka Trump, from drawing blanks on logistical questions, to not remembering where she was during crucial time periods of Jan. 6 to convenient memory lapses. This could make her testimony suspect.

As for Kushner, one of the main questions to be answered from Jan. 6 is regarding what communication silos was Kushner using during the insurrection. Was he playing a role of reinforcement to the Trump family political contacts or was he leading a whole different lane of communications with his and the family's corporate and business allies?

RELATED: Legal experts find more possible criminal liability for Donald Trump in Jan. 6 report

Julie Fancelli - There's more than a passing theme of word irony when the heiress of the Publix supermarket chain is implicated via a public report in her role with the Jan. 6 scheme by funding bus transportation for hundreds of Trump supporters to the planned insurrection. During her deposition, Fancelli repeatedly attempted to invoke four different amendments in lieu of responding, whether those amendments were being used in the correct context or not. Ironically enough her deposition in which she is clearly grabbing for straws may lead to a mess that's a lot bigger than a cleanup on aisle nine...



Kayleigh McEnany - By turning over text messages from and around Jan. 6 to the committee earlier this year, McEnany may have saved herself from the highest level of initial scrutiny from a possible DOJ investigation, but as the transcripts come out there are lingering questions about McEnany's role in the communications gap during the insurrection. Text messages between Trump administration surrogate Katrina Pierson and Mark Meadows have surfaced in the public report, where Meadows places full responsibility of the insurrection to Trump's rhetoric and messaging. If that is the case, what was the responsibility of McEnany, then press secretary, in making sure the communication to stop the insurrection got to the general public?

Even if she had to go rogue, McEnany only had two weeks remaining in her position, so preserving job security wasn't a feasible response or excuse.

Stefan Passatino - To most, Passatino was just another Trump lawyer before the Jan. 6 report was published. Now Passatino is a 'star' of the report and under the spotlight for pushing former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson to respond to her deposition with responses that she couldn't recall specific details, and reminding her that the committee didn't know what she knew and didn't know. Now that Hutchinson's two depositions, one during Passatino's guidance and one after, are available to the general public, Passatino's guidance will be under close scrutiny...whether he remembers it or not.