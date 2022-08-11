Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien to appear before the Jan. 6 committee

More members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle are appearing before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the election.

NBC News reported Thursday that Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, will answer questions before the committee. O'Brien took over the office after John Bolton left in 2019 and served until the last day on Jan. 20, 2021.

The committee has spoken with several of the Cabinet secretaries under Trump about discussions after Jan. 6 around whether or not they intend to remove Trump through the 25th Amendment. Former Secretary Elaine Chao spoke to the committee on Aug. 3. Former Secretary Betsy DeVos quit the Cabinet along with Chao after Jan. 6 and it was revealed she discussed the 25h Amendment. She also testified. This week, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also spoke to the committee.

The House Select Committee is continuing to do work through the August Recess, but Congress has mostly left Washington. They haven't said whether or not they'll do further hearings after the break.

