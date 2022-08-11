Ohio FBI gunman may have been at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: NYT

The man wearing body armor and armed with an assault-style rifle who allegedly attempted to breach the Cincinnati FBI building may have Jan. 6 ties, according to The New York Times.

"Investigators are looking into whether the man who tried to breach the F.B.I.’s field office in Cincinnati on Thursday had ties to extremist groups, including one that participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter," the newspaper reported. "The suspect, identified by the officials as Ricky Shiffer, 42, seems to have appeared in a video posted on Facebook on Jan. 5, 2021, showing him attending a pro-Trump rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington the night before the Capitol was stormed."

The newspaper zeroed in on an unverified Twitter account that follows Donald Trump, Jr. and one other account. In a March 7 tweet, the account said, "I was there" in a discussion about Jan. 6.

That same day he responded to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) by apparently attempting to invoke America's Revolutionary War, but got his history wrong as to the year.

"Congresswoman Greene, they got away with fixing elections in plain sight. It's over. The next step is the one we used in 1775," the account wrote.

Later that night the account wrote, "Save ammunition, get in touch with the Proud Boys and learn how they did it in the Revolutionary War, because submitting to tyranny while lawfully protesting was never the American way. LEXINGTON."

The account told Trump, Jr. it was opened on April 26.

Read the full report.