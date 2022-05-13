Former Meadows aide hit with subpoena as Jan. 6 committee looks to interview her a third time
An aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been hit with a subpoena by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots despite the fact that she has already given two separate interviews to the committee.

Politico reports that Cassidy Hutchinson is being subpoenaed to come in for a third round of questioning by the committee, which spoke to her in both February and March.

It is not known why the committee wants to speak with her yet again, but Politico notes that the committee has relied on her to be a key witness to fill in gaps left by Meadows's refusal to further cooperate.

"Hutchinson told investigators that a top Secret Service official warned Meadows that Jan. 6 could turn violent, according to court filings," Politico writes. "She also said the White House Counsel’s Office pushed back against Trump allies’ legal theories -- including theories promoted by members of Congress -- regarding the election results. Both topics are key focuses for investigators."

The request to speak with Hutchinson comes even though the first public hearings for the January 6 committee are slated to begin next month.

