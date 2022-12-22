J6 transcripts reveal the exact moment Trump official realized she could no longer work for him

Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary in the Trump White House until she resigned on January 6th, 2021, revealed to the House Select Committee during her testimony the moment she realized she could no longer work for former President Donald Trump.

As flagged by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, newly released transcripts of Matthews' testimony show she told the committee that her breaking point came when Trump released a video telling the rioters at the Capitol to go home -- while also lavishing them with praise even though they had been chanting for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence.

"I think that started to make me feel uncomfortable," she told the committee. "Because I can recall texting some reporters back, especially after the video -- he said, you know, 'We love you, you're very special.' And I remember a specific reporter asking me about that line and trying to defend it off the record."

Although Matthews had been a dutiful foot soldier for Trump in the past, this time she realized it was too much.

"I was just... remember thinking to myself, 'What are you doing?'" she revealed. "Like, this is indefensible."

