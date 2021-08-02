Secret Service reveals over 12,000 protesters went to Capitol after Trump's Jan. 6 speech
Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

A Secret Service document has quantified the size of the crowd that took part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The document was provided in response to a Freedom of Information Act request and then shared by author Jon Ward on Twitter.

The document indicates that well over 12,000 people descended on the Capitol after attending former President Donald Trump's speech.

"On January 6, 2021, the third call for a demonstration in support of President Trump took place in Washington, DC," the report states. "An event was scheduled for President Trump to speak to the demonstrators on the Ellipse south of the White House."

"Approximately 25,000 participants were screened by Uniformed Division Officers," the document notes. "Additional participants positioned themselves between the ellipse and the Washington Monument. President Trump arrived to speak to the participants and during his remarks, demonstrations started taking place at the US Capitol."

According to the report, officers observed a "majority of the crowd moving from the Ellipse to the US Capitol."

2020 Election SmartNews