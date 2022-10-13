Two former Trump officials spotted at DC courthouse where grand juries meet: report

Two former Trump administration officials on Thursday were spotted at a federal courthouse where grand juries meet.

CNN's Zachary Cohen reports that both former Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short and former Trump Pentagon official Kash Patel were seen at the courthouse, although neither man would talk about why they were at the building.

"Short was seen walking out of the courthouse," writes Cohen. "Asked why he was there, he said: 'I got nothing to offer you.' Short previously testified this summer in front of a grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack."

Short has overall been cooperative with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots, while Patel has remained a staunch Trump loyalist who has regularly cast doubt in the legitimacy of the multitude of investigations into the former president.

The United States Department of Justice's unwritten policy states that indictments involving politically sensitive cases be held off with fewer than 100 days to go until elections, so any new indictments related to the Capitol riots likely won't come until next month at the earliest.