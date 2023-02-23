Trump allies demand purge of J6 House staffers

A Trump-allied group is demanding in a new letter to Congress that "Hill staffers and their colleagues" should ice out any staffers who worked on the House Select Committee on January 6, cutting off anybody who helped work on that investigation, according to POLITICO on Thursday.

"In a letter sent to hundreds of recipients on the Hill, the dark money group American Accountability Foundation listed the names of the former committee staffers and their titles — along with their new employers and links to their firms’ clients — all of whom they urged to blacklist," reported Hailey Fuchs and Kyle Cheney. "'AAF has put together a cheat-sheet below outlining their new firms and the firm’s clients so you can be sure you (and your staff) aren’t inadvertently taking a meeting with a company that hires staff that hates your boss,' says the memo sent by Thomas Jones, the group’s president and founder."

"In his letter, Jones noted recent reporting by POLITICO on the January 6 committee staffers being hired by law and lobbying shops," the report continued. "'It is important to remember that even if one of these former J6 investigators is not listed as a lobbyist on this specific account, the billings brought in by the clients listed below benefit all staff at the J6 investigator’s new firm,' he added."

Asked for comment by POLITICO, Jones confirmed the letter's authenticity and stood by it, claiming conservatives shouldn't have to associate with people who helped a committee that forced Trump allies to “spend tens — sometimes hundreds — of thousands of dollars defending themselves from an overreaching and weaponized government.”

According to the report, Jones also "noted that the memo’s recipients were free to send over additional names" of former staffers worth blacklisting.

The January 6 Committee investigation revealed a broad array of public interest information about the attack, including new footage of the violence that took place against police and witnesses who alleged Trump wanted to join the rioters himself.