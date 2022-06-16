WASHINGTON, D.C. -- House Select Committee member, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), told Raw Story after the hearings Thursday that they'll be turning over all information, evidence and transcripts gathered to the Justice Department.
The Justice Department sent a letter to the committee asking for the transcripts last month, but at the time, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that they weren't turning them over just yet. Lofgren indicated that everything will be sent to the DOJ. She implied there isn't any intentional withholding of any evidence.
Given the committee is in the throws of the hearing, it clearly isn't the best time to be packing up information for Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The request from the DOJ for the transcripts was the first indication that the department was investigating the Jan. 6 attack outside of the attackers of the U.S. Capitol.
Lofgren went on to acknowledge Senate conversations about amending the Electoral Count Act after Donald Trump's attempt to overthrow the election. But she told Raw Story that amending the Act doesn't seem necessary since Trump attempted to violate it and break the law. While the law clearly wasn't followed, it's already in place to ensure elections are supposed to be protected.
With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.