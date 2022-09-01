Oath Keepers' lawyer hit with conspiracy charge

The Justice Department has moved forward with the grand jury indictment of Oath Keepers lawyer Kellye Sorelle in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and violence at the Capitol.

The charges are conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, along with another.

Sept. 2021, Sorelle's phone was seized by the FBI with a search warrant and among the counts included was a seditious conspiracy, but it appears that wasn't included now. Other Oath Keepers, however, have been charged with it.

She is also among those who has appeared before the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

“You mentioned that Mr. Stone wanted to start the Stop the Steal rallies,” an investigator said. “Who do you consider the leader of those rallies? It sounds like, from what you just said, it was Mr. Stone, Mr. Jones and Mr. Ali Alexander. Is that correct?”

“Those are the ones that became like the center point for everything,” SoRelle responded.

She also revealed that Oath Keeper founder, Stewart Rhodes, was asking her to put him in contact with the White House ahead of the attack.

“[Rhodes] was hitting me up for a contact,” SoRelle told NBC News. “He didn’t have any access points.”



Rhodes wanted to get a letter to Trump asking him to invoke the Insurrection Act leading to Jan. 6 but she refused.

In January, Sorelle said that she is now the "acting President" of the Oath Keepers militia after Rhodes was arrested.