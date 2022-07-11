Oath Keepers founder tried to get in contact with the White House weeks before the Jan. 6 attack: lawyer

Speaking to NBC News, the general counsel for the Oath Keepers says the far-right militia group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, tried to get her to put him in touch with the White House in the weeks before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Kellye SoRelle, in addition to representing the Oath Keepers, also volunteered for Lawyers for Trump during the 2020 election and was in touch with many of Trump's allied who worked to overturn the election's results.

“[Rhodes] was hitting me up for a contact,” SoRelle told NBC News. “He didn’t have any access points.”

Rhodes wanted SoRelle to send a letter to Trump calling for him to invoke the Insurrection Act in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, but she declined. SoRelle told NBC News that she never put Rhodes in contact with anyone at the White House.

"Nonetheless, she was on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol (though didn’t enter the building) on Jan. 6. And on the night before the attack, she was present in a parking garage as Rhodes met with Enrique Tarrio, the head of the Proud Boys, the other predominant organization in a smorgasbord of extremist groups connected with the Capitol attack," reports NBC News.

Rhodes attorney James Bright told NBC News that he doesn't think it's a big deal that Rhodes was trying to contact the White House and that hundreds of people "try to get in touch with politicians daily."

Read the full report over at NBC News.