This week's Jan. 6 committee hearing is expected to focus on outside consultants working for Trump's White House

Already videos have leaked from documentaries about Roger Stone's involvement in the attempt to overthrow the election. While the House Select Committee hasn't revealed the specifics about the issues they'll address at the Oct. 13 public hearing, they have indicated that there are a lot of unanswered questions they intend to address.

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, The Guardian's Hugo Lowell explained that they got at least 68 minutes of clips of the Danish documentary about Stone.

"And all of his activities -- telling various reporters, calling various people connected to the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers" were documented. "And it's really going to be centered on these political operatives outside of the White Gouse, aside of the administration, who played such key roles in the fomenting of the language and on wrestling up to Jan. 6th. I think they'll play center stage. The committee also has a number of unanswered questions that they want to get into. It's not clear whether they will feature at the hearing, but some of those include stuff like why Trump fired the Secretary of Defense Mark Esper around the time of the election. That laid the groundwork for Jan. 6th to take place."

Lowell went on to note that the committee is expected to finalize a report detailing the information they've gathered, including some of the facts they've learned that haven't been major focuses of the public hearings.

"I don't think it'll be so much of a formal referral, it certainly seems that conversations are headed," he said. "Not least because the DOJ has already opened multiple investigations. Whether it's through the rally organizers, the people actually stormed the capitol on Jan. 6, and as you, mentioned the seditious conspiracy trial going on right now with Oath Keepers. And also with the fake electors' scheme, where the Justice Department issued 30 or 40 subpoenas to people close to the former president, including the people that were at the White House and went down to Mar-a-Lago after the presidency. I think the Jan. 6 committee is very cognizant of that, but they are in a position where they think they have enough to say Donald Trump and the people around him committed crimes. And they want to make a statement about that."

