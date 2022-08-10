NYPD cop fired for working as 'unpaid bodyguard' for Roger Stone on January 6: report

According to Gothamist, a New York City police officer has been terminated for providing security for Donald Trump ally Roger Stone on January 6.

"Salvatore Greco, a member of the citywide traffic task force, was found guilty on multiple counts following a department trial, according to a copy of the decision shared with Gothamist," reported Jake Offenhartz. "He was terminated by Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Thursday."

Greco's misconduct charges were first reported in February.

"During his disciplinary trial, prosecutors alleged Greco worked as an unpaid bodyguard for Stone, accompanying the longstanding Trump ally to Washington, D.C. as rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol building," continued the report. "He was also reportedly charged with dodging investigators’ questions and hanging around Kristin Davis, the so-called 'Manhattan Madam' who was previously busted for running a prostitution ring. NYPD policy bars officers from knowingly associating with a person reasonably believed to have 'engaged in criminal activities.'"

Stone, who denies Greco acted as his bodyguard, reacted to the news with rage, telling Gothamist, “He’s being terminated for being a supporter of Donald Trump and a friend of mine," and “Like many of [New York Mayor] Eric Adams’ friends and donors, I’m a convicted felon. The issue here is whether they treated Adams differently than Greco.”

In addition to Greco, Stone was seen flanked by members of far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers ahead of the attack on the Capitol. Many top Oath Keepers now face charges of seditious conspiracy.

"Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction related to his attempts to stymie Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election," noted the report. "He was ultimately pardoned by Trump."