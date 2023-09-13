New book reveals frantic warnings Mitt Romney made to Mitch McConnell before Jan. 6: 'McConnell never responds'

Excerpts of a new book on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) were published by the Atlantic Wednesday as he announced he was stepping down – and in it were some bombshell revelations about January 6.

The biography, "Romney, A Reckoning" by McKay Coppins shared details including claims that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ignored Romney when he expressed concern about being targeted ahead of Jan. 6. The information he gathered in the conversation not only set off alarm bells for Romney's own safety, but it revealed what information was available before the riot, who knew it and how little was done to protect the Capitol.

According to the new book, the Utah Republican and former presidential hopeful had an unnerving sensation on Jan. 2, 2021. "It begins with a text message from Angus King, the junior senator from Maine," the book explains.

“Could you give me a call when you get a chance? Important," the text read.

King told him that he'd had a discussion with a high-ranking Pentagon official and that law enforcement had been tracking online chatter. Right-wing extremists were preparing for something on the day Donald Trump was holding his "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington.

"The president has been telling them the election was stolen; now they’re coming to steal it back," the book said. "There’s talk of gun smuggling, of bombs and arson, of targeting the traitors in Congress who are responsible for this travesty. Romney’s name has been popping up in some frightening corners of the internet, which is why King needed to talk to him. He isn’t sure Romney will be safe."

The book goes on to say that Romney immediately thought to loop in McConnell.

"He’ll want to know about this, Romney thinks. He’ll want to protect his colleagues, and himself," the book explains.

“In case you have not heard this, I just got a call from Angus King, who said that he had spoken with a senior official at the Pentagon who reports that they are seeing very disturbing social media traffic regarding the protests planned on the 6th," the text message read. "There are calls to burn down your home, Mitch; to smuggle guns into DC, and to storm the Capitol. I hope that sufficient security plans are in place, but I am concerned that the instigator — the President — is the one who commands the reinforcements the DC and Capitol police might require.”

The report says, "McConnell never responds."

Americans watched what unfolded on that day, particularly when it came to Romney. At one point he was running through the Capitol for safety. He turned one direction and Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman shouted after him to say the attackers were in that direction. Romney thanked Goodman once the video was published, believing he saved Romney's life.

While the book focuses on the case of Romney, the details about what the Pentagon knew and was telling lawmakers is new information about the attack on the Capitol. The House Select Committee that investigated Jan. 6 and the 2020 election overthrow attempt uncovered that local law enforcement, the FBI, the Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshal's Service, the White House and the Pentagon all were aware that violence was coming on Jan. 6.

But the book makes the first public connection between the Trump administration and a member of Congress.