Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) told "60 Minutes" that his research team created a graph of all of the text messages to and from those involved in the Jan. 6 attack and officials at the White House. He explained that once he saw the data he simply couldn't "unsee" it.

Previous reports of Riggleman revealed that there was a call from the White House to an insurrectionist. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told CNN on Sunday that the call only lasted 10 seconds and it didn't connect to the insurrectionist, but that the person the White House was calling was in the Capitol at the time.

That wasn't the only call. A number of cell phones belonging to Mark Meadows, Ivanka Trump, Cassidy Hutchinson, and others in the White House were sending and receiving text messages and calls on and around Jan. 6. Riggleman and his team took those calls and texts, and created a kind of data visualization tying each number to each other. It created what he called "The Monster," a line graph that shows startling conduits between Jan. 6 attackers and the White House.

Phone calls from Jan. 6 insurrectionists to White House staff. Photo: Screen capture of data collected by former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA)

"Six pretty big centers of gravity or six groups that we looked at and really it came down to Trump team, Trump family, rally goers, unaffiliated DOJ charged defendants, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, and others which are state legislators, alternate electors, things like that," Riggleman told "60 Minutes" on Sunday. "When you have those six groups of people you can look at the connections between them."

As "60 Minutes explained," the thick line represents tens of thousands of calls and contacts between the groups. Riggleman also collected the text messages from Meadows, putting them in a spreadsheet and gathering info about who was reaching out to Meadows.

Riggleman joked it seemed like everyone in Washington had Meadows' personal cell phone number.

"We don't have text content, but we do have is how long they talked, when they talked, that is very important," said Riggleman about the calls. "And it really does suggest that there was much more coordination than the American public can even imagine when it came to Jan. 6th."

The graph below shows the version of the chart above zoomed out. It shows the major connectors. One section that is highlighted in blue shows one individual and their calls to and from the group.

Calls from Jan. 6 insurrectionists to White House staff. The second in blue is one individual Photo: Screen capture from former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) interview.

An example is the five calls weeks before the Jan. 6 attack and one QAnon organizer, Bianca Garcia, who also attended the Jan. 5 parking garage meeting between the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

"And when you have the White House switchboard and certain other cell phone numbers connected to Bianca Gracia that is a link that needs to be investigated," said Riggleman. "The thread that needs to be pulled identifying all the White House numbers and why we have certain specific people, why they were talking to the White House."

Lofgren told CNN on Sunday that every piece of information and data that Riggleman gathered for the committee has been part of the investigation and they have looked into it further.

See the segment below:

Riggleman: Meadows’ text trove revealed a “roadmap to an attempted coup” | 60 Minutes www.youtube.com