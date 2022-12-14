Trump Homeland Security official suggests the next Democratic Congress could act on other Jan. 6 revelations

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election is set to be published on Dec. 21, before the Republicans take over Congress. Speaking about the likely fallout, former Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor said that those who believe in the attack likely won't even go to the website.

For those that do, however, and the findings that are finally revealed, not much action will be possible with Republicans taking over Congress in January.

Substitute host, Dr. Jason Johnson, asked about the political impact and whether it would be more interesting than something like Robert Mueller's report.

"I think the honest answer, I think the actual political impact is a Rorschach test," said Taylor. "People are going to use this report to point to wrongdoing, and people who dismissed the select committee the entire time are not going to open the website or the PDF and they're not going to share the report and try not to pay attention to it."

The political impact is another matter, however.

"I want to go back to what you said about the Ken Starr and Mueller reports, and other congressional reports from the 9/11 Commission," Taylor continued. "This is more significant than all of those. We might have a bipartisan, congressional committee, potentially making a criminal referral of an ex-American president or senior officials that were tied to him for potentially trying to overthrow a lawful election. This is a massively significant congressional report. What we often see in law enforcement investigations is that people who did wrong are often going to get held accountable for bread-and-butter reasons. Basic fraud and corruption. Those are the things that ultimately get folks in the end. As Jackie pointed out, the things that are left on the cutting room floor are things that a future Democratic Congress might want to go back to, especially those intelligence failures if that doesn't make it in."

Washington Post reporter Jackie Alemany explained that there could be some new names not previously heard that are referred to for prosecutions by the Justice Department that weren't previously known. Thus far, the courts have dealt with several people involved like John Eastman, who has been disbarred.

Former prosecutor Harry Litman explained that the DOJ would ultimately make its own decisions regardless of what Congress says.

"I think the latest, the notion that this is going to be not just Trump, but it looks like four others who were the sort of villains of the individual set pieces that they presented so effectively over the course of the summer and fall," said Litman. "It's important because it drives home to the public that Trump did not act alone. There were, as in other scandals, willing participants. That's a big part of the story. So, I don't think all of a sudden it is thunderous when it lands on the floor of the DOJ. But nevertheless, it's important for its own reasons, and I think the committee is going along those lines."

See the conversation below: