'Ron Johnson, your armed insurrection is calling': Nicolle Wallace plays J6 clips the Secret Service will corroborate

The Washington Post got a heads-up about what the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack will be revealing in what is expected to be the final public hearing. One of the reporters who penned the piece spoke to Nicolle Wallace and explained that all of the things that former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said under oath are going to be corroborated by the Secret Service on Thursday.

One of the key pieces of the Jan. 6 probe was the radio traffic that they were able to play during the last committee hearing. Secret Service agents reported several people with weapons outside of the security perimeter at the White House.

Wallace replayed the clips of the audio.

"Individuals in a tree, a white male, about 6 feet tall, brown cowboy boots," a voice on the radio reports. "Got blue jeans and a blue jean jacket and he has an AR-15. He's with a group of individuals, 5 feet from other individuals. Two of the individuals in that group beneath the tree are in green fatigues, about 5'8", 5'9", skinny white males, brown cowboy boots, Glock-style pistols in their waist."

Another voice urged agents to "look for the cowboy boots and the weapons on the right-side hip."

"Motor One, make sure PPD knows they have an elevated threat in the trees south side of Constitution Ave.," the voice explains.

Then a different voice reported, "I've got three people walking down the street in fatigues carrying AR-15. Copy at 14th and Independence."

Wallace broke back in saying, "Ron Johnson your armed insurrection is calling."

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who is up for reelection this year, still maintains that the attack on Congress was not an "armed insurrection."

