Jan. 6 committee plans to grill 6 key Secret Service agents: CNN

Six key Secret Service agents are in the crosshairs of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report.

"The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of Secret Service documents and plans to bring in top agents and officials from the agency to testify in the coming weeks, multiple sources tell CNN. The widening list, which sources say includes about a half dozen witnesses, indicates the committee is still pursuing answers from the agency on a number of fronts, including what it knew about threats ahead of the attack, what former President Donald Trump knew about armed protestors heading to the Capitol, and how it responded to testimony about Trump’s altercation with his security detail that day," the network reported.

Among the officials are former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato, former Trump lead Secret Service agent Robert Engel, current Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, current chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi, head of former Vice President Mike Pence’s detail Timothy Giebels, and the unnamed agent who was driving Trump on Jan. 6.

IN OTHER NEWS: Prosecutor in Trump tax fraud trial: 'If we booted every juror for disliking Trump we'd have no jurors'

"The committee still wants more information about what the Secret Service knew about threats to Pence and lawmakers ahead of the attack, sources say," CNN reported. "There are also questions regarding what Trump knew about individuals armed in the crowd ahead of his speech on the morning of January 6. Through radio traffic, internal agency communications and witness testimony, the committee has revealed that Secret Service agents knew individuals in the crowd of Trump’s speech were armed."

The select committee is also focused on Trump's efforts to join the mob at the Capitol, according to testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson.

"Hutchinson’s testimony of Ornato’s description of the altercation was under oath during the committee’s public June 28 hearing and has become a key event in the timeline of Trump’s movements on January 6. Both Ornato and Engel met with the committee prior to Hutchinson’s testimony," CNN reported. "Neither Ornato and Engel have denied Hutchinson’s testimony on the record."

Watch: