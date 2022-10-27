Prosecutor in Trump tax fraud trial: 'If we booted every juror for disliking Trump we'd have no jurors'

Speaking to New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Manuel Merchan on the third day of jury selection in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial this Thursday, prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said people's dislike for former President Donald Trump is pretty much ubiquitous, Business Insider reports.

"If we were to strike every juror who had a negative opinion about Donald Trump, we wouldn't be able to get a jury at all," Hoffinger said.

"This is not about Donald Trump," but about his business, said Hoffinger.

Hoffinger was responding to attorneys for the Trump Organization, who want to boot a juror who referred to Trump as "narcissistic."

"Honestly, I used to think he was funny before he was president," the man who would later become juror No. 8 said in court, adding, "Then he started acting a little crazy and narcissistic."

"That's the only reason I didn't like him as president — not so much policy," the man said.

The jury that will determine if the Trump Organization defrauded tax authorities was officially selected this Thursday.

"The jury includes two women who said in court that they didn't like how Trump ran the country, but noted that they could still be fair and impartial jurors.

