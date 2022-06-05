'Evil exists when good men do nothing': Former DC cop fears Trump won't be held accountable for Jan. 6

A Washington, D.C. metro police officer, Michael Fanone, was among those attacked and hurt during the Jan. 6 insurrection. He will join in while the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attacks this week conducts their hearings over the incident and any conspiracies that lead to the attempt to overthrow the legislature and the 2020 election.

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta, Fanone noted that he doesn't have much faith that Trump will be held accountable for anything.

"I believe he's going to get off the hook. I believe that he's going to -- you know get out of this unscathed, and I think there's a significant possibility that he becomes president again in 2024," said Fanone.

He explained it because of Trump's support among rural areas who think they need to fight for the bygone era of the United States.

"I mean, you go outside of the Beltway and a lot of them, you know, rural areas in the country and there's still a very significant part of the population that supports Donald Trump," he continued. "Even after Jan. 6. To them, Jan. 6 was a 1776-esque event. Something that participants are proud of, and that, you know, there are parts of this country that celebrate that."

Acosta noted a comment from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was asked on CBS whether there's a portion of the GOP that has turned into a cult.

"Do you think it's because of some of this cult-like behavior among Trump supporters he will get off scot-free? Your thinking he'll become president again because there's a cult of personality around him?" asked Acosta.

Fanone agreed that was a part of it.

"Ultimately, what's the saying? evil exists when good men do nothing," he continued. "I think that's -- you know, it's people's indifference. And it's — those who have the ability to stop this, their unwillingness to stand up for what's right, that's what's gotten us into this mess."

See the interview below or at this link.



