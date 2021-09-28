'Thought they were the royal family': New book reveals how Jared and Ivanka tried to force themselves on Queen Elizabeth II

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump tried to push their way into meeting Queen Elizabeth II during a presidential visit, according to a new book.

An excerpt of the forthcoming book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," by Melania Trump's former chief of staff and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reveals that Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law wanted to join the royal meeting, in a serious breach of protocol, but were shut out when they wouldn't fit into the helicopter, reported the Washington Post.

"I finally figured out what was going on," Grisham writes. "Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States."

Grisham's book is especially harsh to Kushner and his wife, who each held senior White House positions despite a lack of government experience, and reveals Ivanka Trump frequently invoked "my father" during staff meetings and calls Kushner "the Slim Reaper" because he often inserted himself in other people's projects and left them to take the blame after making a mess.

"I had shared with Mrs. Trump many times my opinion that if we lost reelection in 2020 it would be because of Jared," Grisham writes. "She didn't disagree with me."

Kushner was the twice-impeached one-term president's "real chief of staff" by the end of the administration and took a leading role in the coronavirus pandemic response, such as dictating much of Trump's widely criticized first televised address on the pandemic that sent markets reeling and plunged air travel into chaos.