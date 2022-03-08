Jared Kushner calls early Trump staff ‘neophytes’ who made enemies quickly: new book

While serving as former President Donald Trump's senior White House counselor, Jared Kushner revealed the many mistakes that were made by amateurs in the administration.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr's new book, One Damn Thing After Another, wrote of his relationship with Kushner, who he described not as the chief of staff but a kind of chief of Trump. Barr described flocking to Kushner's office when it was free because Barr "found him a pleasure to work with."
His office, mere steps from the Oval Office, was one of the consistencies in the Trump presidency. Yet, when he and Barr spoke, Kushner "would freely acknowledge that he, and most everyone else who came into the White House during the first two years of the administration, were neophytes."
READ: Michigan GOP candidate slammed after making crude comment about his own daughters getting raped
Ironically, Kushner himself had no government or political experience, but early White House staffers like Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer both had such experience that began even before Kushner was in college. In fact, when entering the White House staff, Kushner was a novice to any work outside of his father's real estate company and subsequent partnerships.
So, it wasn't a shock that there were "a lot of rookie mistakes and a lot of egos were bruised unnecessarily," wrote Barr. He went on to say that their offices were like an "oases of rationality and professionalism," which clearly contrasted with the Oval Office.
Barr's book was released Tuesday and Raw Story has coverage here.