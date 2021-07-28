'The grift that keeps on grifting': Jared Kushner mocked over report he plans to 'leave politics' to launch investment firm

Former president Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly plans to "leave politics" to launch an investment firm.
"Kushner, the former chief executive of Kushner Companies, who served as the Republican president's senior adviser in the White House, is in the final stages of launching an investment firm called Affinity Partners that will be headquartered in Miami," Reuters reported Wednesday. "Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also looking to open an office in Israel to pursue regional investments to connect Israel's economy and India, North Africa and the Gulf, said two people briefed on the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity."
Kushner remains close with Trump, and he and his family are spending the summer as the former president's next-door neighbor at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., according to the report. Before that, Kushner spent several months in Miami working on a book about his White House experiences to be published early next year.
Here's how Twitter greeted the news.
But he was so good at politics … 🤮 https://t.co/6RqLEZo1bQ— Jail Bill Barr (@Jail Bill Barr) 1627488548.0
“Leave politics” — he’d have to enter politics first. 🤣🤣🤣 — #JaredKushner was NEVER in politics!! https://t.co/bTqiYh7vm2— 🧚 STINA LYNN 🧚 (@🧚 STINA LYNN 🧚) 1627488272.0
@kelly2277 I don’t recall him ever running for a public office. He just trades on access.— meester (@meester) 1627488406.0
@jacobkornbluh So he thinks he can avoid prosecution by hiding out in Israel?— Vicki Polin (@Vicki Polin) 1627482614.0
@HeathaT @aidnmclaughlin @steveholland1 @Yahoo Alternate title: Florida Man starts up money laundering racket, pyramid scheme— Lagerwhat? (@Lagerwhat?) 1627487215.0
Otherwise known as "How to lose a lot of money in 555 easy steps" (ahem 😎) Anyone who invests with this latest exa… https://t.co/e5gNiVVUgm— James Gow (@James Gow) 1627490521.0