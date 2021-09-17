Trump slurred Jared Kushner with anti-Semitic joke during White House meeting: new book
Jared Kushner (Nicholas Kamm : AFP)

Donald Trump made an anti-Semitic joke about his son-in-law Jared Kushner during a White House meeting, according to a new book.

The twice-impeached one-term president questioned Kushner's loyalty to the U.S., an anti-Semitic trope he also floated during public remarks to Jewish-American audiences, during a meeting about his work to secure peace in the Middle East, according to excerpts from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book, "Peril," obtained by Insider.

"'You know,' Trump joked in another meeting, mocking his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who was raised in a modern Orthodox Jewish family and was working on Middle East peace, 'Jared's more loyal to Israel than the United States,'" Woodward and Costa wrote.

Trump made similar remarks in April 2019, when he told an audience of Jewish Americans that Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu is "your prime minister," and in August 2019 he said Jewish Americans who vote Democratic show either "a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

Trump then referred to Israel as "your country" during a conference call with Jewish American leaders, and that same month, he reportedly claimed Jews "stick together" and "are only in it for themselves" while on a phone call with Jewish lawmakers.

SmartNews