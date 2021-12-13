'Get out!' Jared Kushner erupted at Israeli ambassador in White House meeting

Jared Kushner erupted at the Israeli ambassador as the relationship between the two nations frayed in the final months of Donald Trump's presidency.

Trump's son in law and then-senior adviser ordered Ron Dermer, then-ambassador to the U.S., out of the White House in February 2020 after he said then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubted whether he could trust the Trump administration, according to excerpts from a new book published by Forward.

“Don’t be mistaken to think that everything that happened in the past three years was for you. We did it because we were serious about peace,” Kushner screamed at Dermer, according to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid. “To say such a thing about us is disgusting. Get out.”

The relationship deteriorated even further in the following months, as Trump sided with Kushner over the U.S. ambassador to Israel over annexation, and the president's son in law threatened Netanyahu, who was a longtime family friend.

”This will be the biggest mistake you have ever made,” Kushner told Netanyahu. “Trump will come out against you.”