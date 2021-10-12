Jared and Ivanka attend maskless 'Trump administration Jerusalem reunion' with 'Back to the Future' vibe: report

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump reportedly "parachuted in" for a "Trump administration Jerusalem reunion" on Monday.

The crowded, unmasked public event was a rare scene for Israel in 2021, according to Haaretz.

Kushner and Trump reportedly attended only the first hour of a reception to mark the unveiling of the Friedman Center for Peace Through Strength in Jerusalem – headed by former president Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel, David Friedman — before "quickly winging their way back to the United States after a whistle-stop visit to Israel that had lasted less than a day."

"At times, it felt like the year was 2019, and not only because of COVID. The main stars of the event were all former officials in the Trump administration. They had come here not just to attend an opening, but to enjoy a reunion," Haaretz reports.

Prior to the Friedman center reception, Jared and Ivanka had "unexpectedly shown up for the inaugural meeting of the Knesset Caucus for Promoting the Abraham Accords (the signature diplomatic achievement of the Trump administration)."

"At that event, the couple was photographed smiling beside Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu," Haaretz reports. "Together with the Friedman event, it lent the entire day a 'back to the future' vibe. The only prominent member of the current government to make an appearance at the gala was Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked."

Also attending the Friedman center reception were Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and secretary of the treasury, Steven Mnuchin.

