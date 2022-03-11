Jared Kushner ‘privately admitted’ his father-in-law’s election lies were bogus: report

Then-White House advisor Jared Kushner doubted the "big lie" of election fraud his father-in-law, Donald Trump, has been pushing since he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Kushner's thoughts were reported in a new Daily Beast deep-dive titled," These Two Lawyers Breathed Life Into Trump's Big Lie, but Did They Even Believe It?"

"In his final months in office, Trump was surrounded by lieutenants and sycophants willing to take his multi-pronged effort to its logical, menacing extremes. People of influence close to Trump who didn’t believe a word of it played along anyway, and often actively worked to support the outgoing president’s bogus claims. According to the knowledgeable sources, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House aide, privately admitted that a lot of what Trump’s lawyers were pushing was a fraud and farce," The Beast reported.

READ MORE: Hannity tries to get Trump to call Putin 'evil' -- and Trump changes the subject

Kushner, married to Ivanka Trump, was not the only senior Trump advisor who did not believe the election fraud delusions.

"Not long after the 2020 election, one of Trump’s top personal attorneys, Jay Sekulow, told people in the MAGA orbit that he did not believe the conspiracy theories that some of the other lawyers on the Trump train were spreading, and therefore wanted to distance himself from that effort, according to two former administration officials," The Beast reported. "Similarly, top aides on Trump’s reelection campaign, including his 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, also—again, privately—expressed their conclusion that the legal challenges were doomed and that the MAGA lawyers’ work was built on little more than embarrassing conspiracy theories. And yet, they pretended not to be embarrassed, and publicly claimed 'we are here to support' Giuliani and his legal team, even as official campaign surrogates were freely admitting that Trump had lost, fair and square."

Read the full report.