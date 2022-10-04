Jared Kushner compared himself to a priest at the death bed of Donald Trump' presidency: new book

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's new book "Confidence Man" was officially published on Tuesday. Haberman, a long-time confidant of Trump's played the role of a kind of psychiatrist while he was talking to her throughout the years. Haberman claimed that she wasn't unique, in fact many people were treated that way, but still "almost no one really knows him."

At the close of her book, Haberman described a confused president who knew that he'd lost the 2020 election. He probed aides with questions about how it happened. Meanwhile, his campaign blasted out emails begging for money claiming "voter fraud."

Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s most influential confidantes and a longtime loyalist, believed he should concede he lost.

"Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner encouraged a group of aides to go to the White House to brief the president. When asked why he was making no move to join them himself, Kushner likened it to a deathbed scene," the book described.

"The priest comes later,” Haberman quoted Kushner.

In the book "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, the reporters noted that "Kushner did not want to be the point person for an intervention. He told others to respect Trump and give him space."

"Kushner, thin and with a soft voice, who served as the president’s confidant, spoke up," the previous book recalled.

“There is a time for a doctor and a time for a priest,” Kushner said.

"He looked at several senior campaign aides. Perhaps they could be the doctor and give the president the tough diagnosis. Last political rites, if they ever came, would be left to the family, Kushner indicated," wrote Woodward and Costa.

Kushner, who was previously described by a biographer as having a non-existent self-awareness, refused to ever deliver bad news to his father-in-law, according to previous accounts. When it came to the polling for Donald Trump in 2020, Kushner simply said that they should add five points to any poll because MAGA people were never included in polling.

In her book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," Stephanie Grisham shared in the sentiment of Kushner's tendency to stay out of anything that might make him look bad.

"But by now I had figured out that Jared Kushner at your door was sort of like a visit by the Grim Reaper—he always brought trouble and escaped without a scratch," she said, describing him as someone always pretending to be on your side and trying to help.

"And it wasn’t clear that he’d actually learned anything—except how to avoid blame and find new suckers to carry his tune until he was done with them," Grisham wrote of him.