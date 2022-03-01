How Jared Kushner steered Newsweek into its baffling right-wing shift

Newsweek's far-right conversion is the result of efforts by Jared Kushner to steer the publication towards his father-in-law's MAGA world view, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.
The report came in the publication's first edition of its new "Source Material" newsletter.
"Media observers have recently noted how Newsweek, once The Daily Beast’s partner publication, has lurched further and further rightward in its editorial voice. Source Material has learned that readers can at least partly thank Trump adviser Jared Kushner, who, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, has maintained a cozy relationship with the outlet," The Beast reported.
Kushner has long been interested in the media, purchasing The New York Observer tabloid in 2006.
"Throughout his father-in-law’s presidency, people familiar with the matter said, Kush often sought positive story placement, frequently talked as an unnamed source, and, where politically expedient, granted access to the White House," The Beast reported. "Meanwhile, under conservative firebrand Josh Hammer, who once caused a staff revolt over a racist birther op-ed, the outlet’s opinion page has seemingly gone off the deep end, publishing far-right “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec and MAGA diehard Charlie Kirk, whose utterings have become fodder for generic newswrite-ups at the outlet."
Newsweek was launched into turmoil in 2018 with the firing of top editors.
Read the full report.