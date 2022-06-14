seth meyers jared kushner rudy giuliani
A key piece of the second public hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and the 2020 election overthrow attempts was that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani spent a lot of time promoting conspiracy theories and giving advice to former President Donald Trump. Amid those sessions, Trump advisers confessed under oath that he appeared to be intoxicated.

"Late-Night" host Seth Meyers had a favorite person who was asked about Giuliani, however: Jared Kushner.

Kushner told the committee that he tried to warn Trump about Giuliani, but it appears his advice went unheeded.

"Did you ever share, Mr. Kirschner, your view of Mr. Giuliani — did you ever share your perspective about him with the president?" the committee asked.

"Umm," Kushner said before pausing. "I guess," he said again before another lengthy pause and an audible sigh. "Uh. Yes."

"Tell me what you said," the committee asked.

"Well, basically not the approach I would take if I was you," said Kushner.

"Ok. And how did he react? How did President Trump react when you shared that view with him," the committee lawyer asked.

"He said, you know, I, I, I've confidence in Rudy," said Kushner.

Meyers pointed out the "Very long pause" and that it is the kind of pause that someone uses when a friend was "super drunk at a party, especially a friend you invited."

"Hey, you know your friend Kyle?" Meyers asked. "Uh..... ..... .... [sigh] ..... yeaaahhh?"

Meyers went on to summarize the hearing that there were clearly two schools of thought that the committee pointed out - those who didn't think that the election was a fraud and the "drunk" or "crazy people" who was ready for a coup.

